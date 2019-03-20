U.S. Citizens Will Soon Be Able to Visit Brazil Without a Visa

São Paulo, Brazil - January 17, 2018: People waiting to board the plane.

If you’re planning a Summer vacation to Brazil, good news you don’t have to obtain a Visa in order to travel there.

The Brazilian government is planning to allow travelers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan to visit Brazil and stay up to 90 days per year which can be extended up to 180 days.

With the new initiative in place Brazil hopes to increase tourism by 12 million foreign visitors by 2022, so you if you’re ready to swim the crystal blue waters or participate in next carnival season, you can start booking your trip June 17th.

