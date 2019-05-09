Tyra Banks Came Out of Retirement at 45 to SLAY Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Cover (MUST SEE)

GET IT TYRA! Tyra has been retired from modeling for quite some time, but she just stepped out to be on the COVER of the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit edition at 45!
@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13 have landed the cover of #SISwim 2019! ✨ “The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” @mj_day said. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story.”
Tyra just proved to us all that age is just a number and that is still a QUEEN!