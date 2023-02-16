Tyler Perry Pays To Keep Atlanta Seniors In Their Homes

Tyler Perry is trying to offset the rise of property taxes that have been hitting the area around his studios in Atlanta. He’s pitching in $750,000 to help prevent the displacement of low-income seniors in Atlanta that live in the area surrounding Tyler Perry Studios. That money will “pay off all back property taxes for every low-income senior” in the city, counting toward county and school taxes as well. He’s also pledging to keep property taxes steady for 100 low-income seniors with $500,000 every year over the next five years. That money should cover the gap between present-day property taxes and potential increases to those taxes over the next two decades.

The funds involved will be overseen by Invest Atlanta Partnership, the city’s economic development nonprofit.