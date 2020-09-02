Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire
Forbes magazine announced on Tuesday that longtime filmmaker Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire, joining ranks of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.
The outlet estimates Perry’s net worth at $1 billion and says he’s earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005.
Throughout his career, Perry says he’s made it a point to own everything he makes.Perry owns the entirety of his creative output, which includes more than 1,200 television episodes, 22 films, at least two dozen plays and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta. Perry’s films alone have grossed nearly $1 billion to date, and he owns the rights to all of them.
Perry also opened up about the lack of diversity he’s seen on film sets throughout his career and how he wants to be a force to change that.
MORE HERE