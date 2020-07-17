Tyler Perry Gets Atlanta Cops To Help Give Out Kroger Gift Cards To The Community
Tyler Perry gifted 1,000 Kroger gift cards to those living in Atlanta, Georgia with help from police offers at the Atlanta Police Department who went door to door in neighborhoods to hand them out.
In a statement, he said, “This is about the community that I love, that I live in and work in. This is about good people who are in need of a hand up not a hand out. This is about the good police officers who do their job well every day some of which are my personal friends. This is about trying to bridge unity in a city that adopted me and held me up high enough to reach my own branch on the tree of success. I love Atlanta and its people!”
