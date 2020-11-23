      Weather Alert

Tyler Perry Feeds 5,000 Families for Thanksgiving in Atlanta

Nov 23, 2020 @ 7:19am

Tyler Perry has always been known for being generous and helping others, especially in Atlanta, and this year is no different. In an effort to help families for Thanksgiving, Tyler Perry hosted a drive-thru event at Tyler Perry Studios to help feed 5,000 families on November 22nd!

At one point, there were so many cars in line to receive the boxes of food and $25 grocery gift cards that the line stretched 5 miles south of downtown Atlanta. He truly is an amazing human.

TAGS
Atlanta families give back giveaway Thanksgiving Tyler Perry Tyler Perry Studios
POPULAR POSTS
Chef Edward Lee Helps Feed JCPS Families
This Is Probably The Most Accurate Parody Of The Year
FedEx Driver Slays Mariah Carey On His Route...Mariah Reacts
Walmart Is Giving Away Millions Of Thanksgiving Meals
Missed Connections: I Swallowed Your EYE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE