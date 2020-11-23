Tyler Perry Feeds 5,000 Families for Thanksgiving in Atlanta
Tyler Perry has always been known for being generous and helping others, especially in Atlanta, and this year is no different. In an effort to help families for Thanksgiving, Tyler Perry hosted a drive-thru event at Tyler Perry Studios to help feed 5,000 families on November 22nd!
At one point, there were so many cars in line to receive the boxes of food and $25 grocery gift cards that the line stretched 5 miles south of downtown Atlanta. He truly is an amazing human.