Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington

Olivia Rodrigo has brought out a number of special guests to join her onstage during her wildly successful GUTS World Tour. At her tour stop in Lexington on Wednesday night (July 24), Rodrigo brought out local country hero Tyler Childers to sing with her in front of his fellow Kentucky music fans!

The pair traded off vocals on Childers’ 2019 country hit, “All Your’n,” with the crowd even joining in on the ballad’s stirring chorus. In an Instagram reel capturing Rodrigo and Childers’ memorable collaboration, Rupp Arena’s official account captions a video of the duet, “💜Olivia Rodrigo is all your’n at Rupp.”

During past shows on her GUTS tour, Rodrigo has been joined by Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Lily Allen, and Avril Lavigne, while the young music superstar also joined in on No Doubt’s Coachella set and sang with Billy Joel during his historic run at Madison Square Garden. Tyler Childers’ own tour starts back up again on August 4 in Whitefish, Montana.