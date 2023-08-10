99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Two Moms Came Up With A McDonald’s DIY Sundae And It Looks UHMAZING

August 10, 2023 10:04AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Two besties, Janelle and Kate, have racked up over 10 million views with their sundae creation from McDonald’s menu items!  Starts with 6 soft serve cones smashed in a container, followed by smashing 2 apples pies, chocolate chip cookies, FRIES, FUDGE and more!  Definitely a dessert that must be shared!

 

@janelleandkate Moms share McDonalds secret! 🍪🍦 #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshacks #momsoftiktok ♬ Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Have you tried it?

More about:
GMA
McDonald's Sundae Smash
moms
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

Taylor Swift Adds 15 North American Dates to 'Eras Tour' in 2024
2

Lizzo's Documentary Director Says She Quit Due To A "Toxic" Environment
3

"The Queen of Chaos" Is From Kentucky
4

This Guy Has Made A Career Of Being An Extra In Over 100 Movies And Shows
5

More Details On Ariana Grande's New Romance: Both Were Still Married

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE