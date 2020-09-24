Two LMPD Officers Shot, Suspect In Custody
From our news partners at WAVE3:
Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville. LMPD confirmed the shooting happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.
“Both officers are currently undergoing treatment at University Hospital,” LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said at a news conference at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. “One is alert and stable. One is undergoing surgery and is stable.” Schroeder, who said he wasn’t releasing the names of the officers, added that “one person is in custody,” but that person’s identity was not released.
LMPD spokesman officer Lamont Washington said both of the officers injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.