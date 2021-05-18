Two Kids From “School Of Rock” Are Dating And The Internet Is Excited
18 years later. After a “massive IG scroll,” TikTok user @marfymae discovered that Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are a couple. The proof is in their cute Instagram posts together.
In case you aren’t sure which kids we’re talking about, Marta, who Dewey Finn (Jack Black) often called “Blondie” throughout the movie, was one of the backup singers of the class band, while Frankie was a member of the band’s security team. In real life, it appears the two now live in New York City, where Caitlin is an OBGYN ultrasound technologist and Angelo recently graduated from law school.
This is the cuteness you needed today.
FRANKIE+MARTA=FOREVER