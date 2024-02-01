99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Two Families Forever Bonded From Two Kidney Donations

February 1, 2024 6:38AM EST
Joely Sanders of Arizona found out that she couldn’t donate her kidney to her brother Frank because she wasn’t a match.  So she decided to donate it anyways to someone who WAS a match in Chicago. 

 

That man, Tony Gonzalez, found out his wife Tracey was a match for Frank!  So she sent her kidney to Arizona for Frank.  Now both men are off dialysis.  They met and spoke for the first time over Zoom.

 

