‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Passes Away at 77
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actress Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role as Berta on ‘Two and a Half Men’, has passed away at the age of 77 following complications after suffering cardiac arrest.
Conchata was on every season on ‘Two and a Half Men’ playing the witty housekeeper.