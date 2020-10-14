      Weather Alert

‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Passes Away at 77

Oct 14, 2020 @ 8:08am
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actress Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role as Berta on ‘Two and a Half Men’, has passed away at the age of 77 following complications after suffering cardiac arrest.

Conchata was on every season on ‘Two and a Half Men’ playing the witty housekeeper.

 

