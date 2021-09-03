TWIX Salted Caramel Cookie Bars are hitting stores this month in two sizes…single 1.4 -ounce bar and shareable 2.8-ounce bar! JUST LOOK AT IT.
New @twix Salted Caramel Cookie Bars are coming soon! 👀 😍https://t.co/4rgwPbpssQ pic.twitter.com/8A6wO7UxZa
— foodbeast (@foodbeast) September 1, 2021
New @twix Salted Caramel Cookie Bars are coming soon! 👀 😍https://t.co/4rgwPbpssQ pic.twitter.com/8A6wO7UxZa
— foodbeast (@foodbeast) September 1, 2021
And for fun we included a tasty-looking recipe for Twix Salted Caramel Ice Cream rolls!