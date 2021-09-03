      Weather Alert

Twix Salted Caramel Cookie Bars Are Coming!!!

Sep 3, 2021 @ 5:30am

TWIX Salted Caramel Cookie Bars are hitting stores this month in two sizes…single 1.4 -ounce bar and shareable 2.8-ounce bar! JUST LOOK AT IT.

And for fun we included a tasty-looking recipe for Twix Salted Caramel Ice Cream rolls!

Twix Salted Caramel
