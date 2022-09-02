Twitter Testing Out Edit Feature

It’s been one of the most requested features and now Twitter is finally listening! They are rolling out an “edit tweet” function to subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service. That said, there is kind of an asterisk to it. With the feature, you’ll have 30 minutes to make changes such as fixing typos or adding hashtags after first publishing a tweet. And then it’s going to have an icon and timestamp to show it was modified, and users can still look up past versions of the tweet by tapping the label.

So it appears the only way to permanently remove a tweet is to delete it. So think before you tweet! Have you ever gotten in trouble for a tweet?