99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Twitter Testing Out Edit Feature

September 2, 2022 4:24PM EDT
Share

It’s been one of the most requested features and now Twitter is finally listening!  They are rolling out an “edit tweet” function to subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service.  That said, there is kind of an asterisk to it.  With the feature, you’ll have 30 minutes to make changes such as fixing typos or adding hashtags after first publishing a tweet. And then it’s going to have an icon and timestamp to show it was modified, and users can still look up past versions of the tweet by tapping the label.

 

So it appears the only way to permanently remove a tweet is to delete it. So think before you tweet!  Have you ever gotten in trouble for a tweet?

More about:
edit button
premium
test
Twitter
Twitter Blue

POPULAR POSTS

1

JLo Upset At "Private" Wedding Video Leak
2

Little Leaguer Comes Out Of Coma After Falling From Top Bunk
3

Couple's "Italian" Engagement Photo Shoot Flawlessly Fools The Internet
4

Cuteness Feel Good: Spraying Mommy With The Hose Is Fun!
5

Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple At Their Wedding

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE