Twitter Shades Madonna For Making Her Aretha Franklin Tribute All About Madonna

Madonna lit up Twitter after she spoke mostly about herself during what was supposed to be a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the “2018 MTV Video Music Awards.”

Before handing out the award for Video of the Year, Madonna told the audience, “Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life”, then Madonna talked about how she sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at an audition.

She went on, “I could see that they did not take me seriously and why should they? Some skinny ass white girl is going to come up here and belt out a song by one of the greatest soul singers that ever lived.”

Madonna decided to sing an Aretha song. She had the guts. How did she find the courage? “Bitch, I’m Madonna!”

“So you’re probably all wondering why I’m telling you this story; there is a connection. Because none of this would have happened, could of happened, without our lady of soul. She lead to me to where I am today and I know she influenced many people in this house tonight, in this room tonight, and I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Love live the queen.”

Madonna then moved on to talking about her 1984 performance of “Like a Virgin” on the VMAs, while that image of Aretha kept on staring down at her.

Fans took to Twitter to slam the Material Girl. Tweets included:

Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as “Madonna” — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 21, 2018

So basically Madonna is just really talking about herself instead of Aretha Franklin #VMAs⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/wonlWKIYHb — time for tough love💕 (@chrisseyblue) August 21, 2018

Madonna really got up there and read us the pitch for her biopic in honor of Aretha Franklin. The audacity. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) August 21, 2018