Twitter is Divided on Cakes

Cake is not something that comes to mind when you think of what could possibly divide a group of people but it’s happened on twitter.

Cake in all it’s forms is more or less, universally loved. Sure, people may differ on types of cake or toppings but at the end of the day most people love cake. But one cake maker known as “The Cake Illusionist” has managed to make people second guess their love of cake.

How does this happen? Cake is so good and we use it to celebrate life’s biggest milestones like birthdays and weddings! How can someone ruin cake?

Perhaps by making it hyper-realistic. Take a look at these cakes and you be the judge.

These animal cakes are incredibly realistic 🐶 pic.twitter.com/HzA2A6SAIz — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) July 29, 2018

I love cake as much as the next person. But I’m not sure I can just cut into a dog’s head and enjoy it as a dessert. Most of twitter seems to be in agreement on this as well.

before i read the caption i almost deleted twitter lmaoo https://t.co/KGMSJKjQtp — jaz (@jaznubby) July 29, 2018

Omg I was boutta call the police until I read “cakes” https://t.co/82jGOF4SAv — tiffany (@Tiffanyefff) July 29, 2018