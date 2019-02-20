Twitter is Currently Arguing Over Bathroom Accessories

It doesn’t take much to start a social media fire storm these days and a seemingly innocent question has really sparked an argument on Twitter.

Moving in with your significant other is a huge step. You learn quite quickly how sloppy or neat the other person is. You also begin to notice little things that you never noticed before. These little things can blossom in to a reason to love, or a reason to wanna leave.

But have you ever stopped to notice how many towels you own? That was the question that started it all on Twitter.

hello fellow adults. my gf and i have a question… what is the correct amount of towels to own? i said 10 and she looked at me like i was crazy. we have zero frame of reference on the appropriate amount of towels in a household of two. — abdul (@Advil) February 17, 2019

Abdul, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?!

Have you ever bothered to wonder about this yourself? I bet you haven’t. But now that the question is out there in the universe, it’s going to consume you. Also, in case you’re wondering (as I was) what a bath sheet is…

2. For those asking what a bath sheet is, here’s a handy chart. cc: @Advil @jbillinson pic.twitter.com/p2oYTD0bGI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2019

And from there, the flood gates opened and towels became a trending topic on twitter. Read more here.

