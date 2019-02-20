Twitter is Currently Arguing Over Bathroom Accessories

Towels on wooden boards, closeup

It doesn’t take much to start a social media fire storm these days and a seemingly innocent question has really sparked an argument on Twitter.

Moving in with your significant other is a huge step. You learn quite quickly how sloppy or neat the other person is. You also begin to notice little things that you never noticed before. These little things can blossom in to a reason to love, or a reason to wanna leave.

But have you ever stopped to notice how many towels you own? That was the question that started it all on Twitter.

Abdul, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?!

Have you ever bothered to wonder about this yourself? I bet you haven’t. But now that the question is out there in the universe, it’s going to consume you. Also, in case you’re wondering (as I was) what a bath sheet is…

And from there, the flood gates opened and towels became a trending topic on twitter. Read more here.

Do You Own Any Bath Sheets?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

How Many Towels Do You Have

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
