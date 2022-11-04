Twitter Employees Sue After Mass Layoffs
Just hours after announcing mass layoffs, Twitter is already being sued by its former employees. The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Plaintiffs argue that Elon Musk broke federal and state labor laws by not giving 60 days’ notice before the layoffs.
They’re asking a judge to file an injunction to stop the layoffs without advance written notice. The layoffs were first announced Thursday night and are expected to affect roughly 50% of Twitter’s workforce.
Yahoo Finance notes this move from Twitter may violate California’s WARN Act.
Hey Twitter employees getting laid off tomorrow! IMPORTANT INFO from a CA employment attorney (me):
CA’s “WARN” law requires Twitter to give you 60 days notice of a massive layoff.
A layoff of 50+ employees within a 30 day period qualifies.
I know you didn’t get that notice.
— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 4, 2022