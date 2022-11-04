Twitter Employees Sue After Mass Layoffs

Just hours after announcing mass layoffs, Twitter is already being sued by its former employees. The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Plaintiffs argue that Elon Musk broke federal and state labor laws by not giving 60 days’ notice before the layoffs.

They’re asking a judge to file an injunction to stop the layoffs without advance written notice. The layoffs were first announced Thursday night and are expected to affect roughly 50% of Twitter’s workforce.

Yahoo Finance notes this move from Twitter may violate California’s WARN Act.