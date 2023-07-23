Twitter Considering Logo Change
UPDATE below!
Elon Musk is considering changing the bird Twitter logo to an ‘X.’ As he wrote, “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”
Elon expanded on the thought when he tweeted a possible new graphic.
Musk tweeted, “If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco.”
What do you think? Do you care?
UPDATE 7/23/23 3:54pm
It looks like Twitter will officially be rebranded, per Elon.
https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.
Interim X logo goes live later today.
He tweeted that www.x.com will now point to www.twitter.com and the interim “X” logo will go live later today. Big changes! Will we still call it “tweeting” or will they try and rebrand that as “exing”?? So many questions!
