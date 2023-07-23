Twitter Considering Logo Change

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced it’s initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England. Twitter went public on the NYSE opening at USD 26 per share, valuing the company’s worth at an estimated USD 18 billion. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

UPDATE below!

Elon Musk is considering changing the bird Twitter logo to an ‘X.’ As he wrote, “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Elon expanded on the thought when he tweeted a possible new graphic.

Musk tweeted, “If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco.”

What do you think? Do you care?

UPDATE 7/23/23 3:54pm

It looks like Twitter will officially be rebranded, per Elon.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

He tweeted that www.x.com will now point to www.twitter.com and the interim “X” logo will go live later today. Big changes! Will we still call it “tweeting” or will they try and rebrand that as “exing”?? So many questions!