LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced it’s initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England. Twitter went public on the NYSE opening at USD 26 per share, valuing the company’s worth at an estimated USD 18 billion. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

Twitter Applies Temporary Reading Limits For All Users

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, announced a temporary limit on the number of posts users can read. Twitter Blue subscribers can view 8,000 posts per day, while non-subscribers can only view 800 posts per day.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

New unverified accounts get 400 per day, but Musk didn’t mention the account age requirement for that tier. Post-viewing was initially limited to 6000, 600, and 300 for each category of users. Musk says guardrails are made to tackle data scraping and system manipulation.

Twitter blocked access to its website for non-registered users. The announcement was made a day later. Musk said he’s open to ideas to help stop data scraping and system manipulation. It remains unclear how long these “temporary” limitations will be enforced.