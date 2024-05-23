Twins Who Met On GMA For The First Time Graduate As Valedictorians

Source: YouTube

Audrey and Gracie were separated as toddlers in China and adopted by separate families in the US. They met for the first time on “GMA” in 2017, and now are high school graduates. And get this…they were each Valedictorians of their classes!

Audrey is going to Vanderbilt and on to medical school and her sister Gracie is playing soccer at the Eastern Oregon. And Expedia gifted them both with $5000 so they could travel to see each other!