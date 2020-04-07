Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph Teases Simple, Hopeful New Song

If you’re a Twenty One Pilots fan, you may get a new song sooner than later according to Tyler Joseph’s recent tweets.
always writing,
but this one feels like it should just come out now
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020
first song i ever wrote on electric guitar.
i think it’s simple but hopeful.
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020
give me a few days to finish it up.
a good rule of thumb is to never give yourself a deadline so tweeting about it kind of just added pressure, it’s not done yet.
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020
i also want a portion of whatever money this song makes to go to this charity i saw called crew nation. it provides funding for people who work in the live music industry who don’t have a job right now.https://t.co/K3XZJxrWs8
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020
no one knows when live music will get back on its feet. i’ve met so many amazing people working venues and touring with bands. hopefully we can do something to help some through this song.
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020
josh, i’m sending you some files
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 6, 2020
