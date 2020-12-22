      Weather Alert

Twenty One Pilots Just Broke A Guinness World Record

Dec 22, 2020 @ 5:22am

Twenty One Pilots just broke the record for the “Longest Music Video Ever”.  The music video for “Level of Concern” started in June and ended last week.

Hang on, we’ll explain.  How it worked: back in June, the band teamed up with their fans to create the video by asking them to submit visuals. They used Imposium, a video software that refreshed every 3 minutes showing new visuals from fans in real time. The content submitted by fans included dance routines, covers, etc.  The band decided to pull the plug on the 178 day streaming music video on December 16th.

Boom – world record. Have you or do you know anyone that has broken a record for anything?

TAGS
Guinness Book of World Records level of Concern twenty one pilots
POPULAR POSTS
Will Smith And Jason Derulo Surprise A Viral Dancing Dad In The Best Way
Imagine Dragons "White Christmas"
Ikea Is Now Selling Tiny Homes
People Are Topping Their Christmas Trees With Baby Yoda
You Laugh You Lose: Christmas Edition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE