Twenty One Pilots Just Broke A Guinness World Record
Twenty One Pilots just broke the record for the “Longest Music Video Ever”. The music video for “Level of Concern” started in June and ended last week.
Hang on, we’ll explain. How it worked: back in June, the band teamed up with their fans to create the video by asking them to submit visuals. They used Imposium, a video software that refreshed every 3 minutes showing new visuals from fans in real time. The content submitted by fans included dance routines, covers, etc. The band decided to pull the plug on the 178 day streaming music video on December 16th.
Boom – world record. Have you or do you know anyone that has broken a record for anything?