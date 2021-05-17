Try Not To Cry Happy Tears With This 14-Year-Old Telling Her Dad She Made The Drill Team
Kecia Cox tells PEOPLE it’s been a “really touching” few weeks ever since her 14-year-old daughter Bree found out she made the competition dance team at her Utah high school.
With an official spot on the squad, Bree will now get to dance alongside her older sister Adrie, 16, and follow in the footsteps of her eldest sister Kyra, 18 — both of whom she calls her “role models.” Here’s the thing about Bree…she has Down Syndrome. Bree and Adrie practiced for tryouts together, and both found out they made the team with separate letters! At first, Bree took it in stride finding out she made, saying confidently “I know.”
But later, the news started to sink in and happy tears flowed on the phone with her dad.The sweet moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on Kecia’s Instagram. “She doesn’t like to talk about it, but she knows that she’s different and has different struggles,” she adds. “For her to have this moment where she didn’t feel different was worth it all for us. And the fact that she could do it with her sister is huge.”
Through the years, Bree memorized every dance and attended each one of Kyra and Adrie’s competitions — all with hopes that she, too, would be on the team one day.
