Try Not to Barf, Cat Brought in Elf Food to The Office Cat, the Elf on the Shelf, made some elf food in the office for lunch. Try not to barf! Look familiar to a scene from Buddy the Elf? Buddy The ElfElf foodElf Pastamovie scene SHARE RELATED CONTENT Cat Visited the Bullitt County Highway Christmas Tree! The Kit Harington “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Audition Is ADORABLE Adulting Class Is A Thing…And Bullitt Central Tried It Kelly Clarkson Is Digging This Embarrassing Mom For One Reason This Little Girl Wants NO Toys for the BEST Reason Shopper Mistakenly Steals Car & Then Does Something Fantastic