Troops Will Get To See Thunder Over Louisville For The 4th Of July

This year’s presentation of Thunder Over Louisville will be shared with the American Forces Network. It will broadcast on Independence Day to more than half a million U.S. troops and their families stationed overseas.

The Thunder special will air on July 4 at 7 a.m. viewer time on the AFN Prime channel. According to the release, the fireworks and air show will be available to viewers on U.S. military installations, at U.S. embassies and U.S. consulates located in approximately 167 countries and territories, as well as aboard more than 140 U.S. Navy ships at sea outside U.S. territorial waters.

Locally, the Louisville Orchestra invites you to the Waterfront on the 4th for activities for the family from 5:30 to 8:30pm, then the concert begins along with fireworks at 10pm. It’s free to the public.