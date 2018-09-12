Trolls Are Blaming Ariana Grande For Mac Miller’s Death…HIS Friends Are Defending Her

Mac Miller’s death certificate lists the cause as “deferred” until toxicology results are in, which typically take 4 to 6 weeks.  In the meantime, Mac’s ex, Ariana Grande, turned off her Instagram comments after trolls started blaming her for his death.

His friends are coming to her defense to say that no one was more supportive of him getting sober and healthy. One of his close friends said he took calls from her asking “how do I help? What do I do?”.  He said she was unbelievably involved and helpful in trying to clean him up.

