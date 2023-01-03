99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Triplets Bond With Sanitation Worker Charms The Internet

January 3, 2023 7:27AM EST
 Three 7-year-old siblings Emma, Olivia and Axel…all loved the sanitation worker that would pick up their trash once a week and their story went viral a few years ago when they were 3.  After a while Tony had to take another route. The triplet’s mom shared video of their time together a few years ago and it went viral… to the point where he ended up being rerouted again and caught up with his old friends.

 

