Triplets Bond With Sanitation Worker Charms The Internet
January 3, 2023 7:27AM EST
Three 7-year-old siblings Emma, Olivia and Axel…all loved the sanitation worker that would pick up their trash once a week and their story went viral a few years ago when they were 3. After a while Tony had to take another route. The triplet’s mom shared video of their time together a few years ago and it went viral… to the point where he ended up being rerouted again and caught up with his old friends.
