Trillions of Cicadas Are Coming: What To Know

Trillions of cicadas?? Sounds like a horror movie! But that’s going to be real like in the eastern United States as Brood 13 and Brood 19 will swarm in during a rare double emergence, the first seen in 200 years. Don’t panic as it will only last 6 to 8 weeks, with Illinois being the epicenter.

People who study this sort of thing are super stoked about it, but others are worried about plant damage in their gardens…and NOISE!