Trick or Treating Times CHANGING Around Kentuckiana Due to Weather

Children wearing costumes on Halloween running in park

With the impending rainy weather on Wednesday evening, many cities throughout the city are changing their trick-or-treating times.

Here’s a list of cities, counties and neighborhoods and their new Trick-or-Treating times.

INDIANA

  • Borden, IN: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8pm
  • Charlestown: Trunk-or-Treat on the Square as well as city-wide Trick-or-Treating will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Clarksville: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Corydon: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Henryville, IN: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8pm
  • Jeffersonville, IN: Will remain Halloween night Oct. 31 from 6 to 9pm.
  • Madison: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Red, White and BOO will still take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Albany- Floyd County, IN: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
    • Floyd County 4H Trunk or Treat still happening on 10/31 on 6-8pm inside at Newlin Hall
  • North Vernon: Friday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Scottsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sellersburg, IN: Oct. 30 from 6-9pm
  • Utica, IN: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8pm
  • Washington County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

KENTUCKY

  • Briar Hill Estates, Oldham County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Graymoor-Devondale: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30
  • Goshen, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Indian Falls: Oct. 30
  • La Grange, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:00 p.m.
  • Meadowvale: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Muldraugh: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Norton Commons: Oct 30
  • Oldham County: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • St. Matthews: Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Tucker Lake Estates, Louisville: Oct. 30
  • Woodland Hills: Oct. 30

