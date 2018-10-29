Trick or Treating Times CHANGING Around Kentuckiana Due to Weather

With the impending rainy weather on Wednesday evening, many cities throughout the city are changing their trick-or-treating times.
Here’s a list of cities, counties and neighborhoods and their new Trick-or-Treating times.
INDIANA
- Borden, IN: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8pm
- Charlestown: Trunk-or-Treat on the Square as well as city-wide Trick-or-Treating will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Clarksville: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Corydon: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Henryville, IN: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8pm
- Jeffersonville, IN: Will remain Halloween night Oct. 31 from 6 to 9pm.
- Madison: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Red, White and BOO will still take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Albany- Floyd County, IN: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Floyd County 4H Trunk or Treat still happening on 10/31 on 6-8pm inside at Newlin Hall
- North Vernon: Friday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Scottsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Sellersburg, IN: Oct. 30 from 6-9pm
- Utica, IN: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8pm
- Washington County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
KENTUCKY
- Briar Hill Estates, Oldham County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Graymoor-Devondale: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30
- Goshen, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Indian Falls: Oct. 30
- La Grange, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:00 p.m.
- Meadowvale: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Muldraugh: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Norton Commons: Oct 30
- Oldham County: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- St. Matthews: Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
- Tucker Lake Estates, Louisville: Oct. 30
- Woodland Hills: Oct. 30
Decisions about when to trick-or-treat have to be made at the neighborhood level. With inclement weather expected on Halloween, I’d encourage neighbors to speak with each other about the best date for a safe, fun trick-or-treat.
