Trevor Noah Will Return To Host 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah will return to host the 64th Grammy awards. This is his second consecutive year. Noah said about last year, we had such a good time that we were like, ‘imagine if we had people there how much more fun would we have had?’
The show will air on January 31 at 8pm on CBS. Who do you think was the best host of any award show? Who do you think would be a good host who has not done it yet?