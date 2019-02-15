Travis Scott Wants To Open An Astroworld Amusement Park In Houston

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

Travis Scott wants to make an “Astroworld”-themed amusement park in Houston . . . his hometown. And it sounds like it might actually happen.

Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement at a Travis Scott concert in Houston on Wednesday. And he also presented Travis with a key to the city.

As you may know, there was already an ‘Astroworld’ theme park in Houston. Travis named his album after the amusement park Six Flags AstroWorld, which was closed down in 2005.

And in the past, Travis has said that the closing of that park actually inspired him to start rapping.