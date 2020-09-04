      Breaking News
Travis Scott Unveils McDonald’s Collaboration Including His Own Meal Named After Him

Sep 4, 2020 @ 7:42am
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

McDonald’s and Travis Scott has officially announced a collaboration starting next week on September 8th! Introducing Cactus Jack and the official Travis Scott Meal at McDonald’s.

The meal includes a Quarter pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce with a medium fry with BBQ sauce and a Sprite for $6. The Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” special only runs through October 4th. Even the employees will be wearing special Cactus Jack shirts. Travis is still searching for a charity partner for the promotion.

 

