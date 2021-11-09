      Weather Alert

Travis Scott To Pay Funeral Expenses For Those Lost And Offering Refunds To His Concert

Nov 9, 2021 @ 6:18am

Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral expenses for the eight people killed at his Astroworld Festival last Friday. He has also partnered with BetterHelp to provide one month of free therapy to those impacted by the tragedy. The deceased included two children, aged 14 and 16, respectively. Among the other victims were a 20 year old, two 21 year olds, two 23 year olds, and a 27 year old.

Scott also announced that he’ll offer refunds to all attendees of the tragic concert. Scott is facing an onslaught of lawsuits from attendees of the Astroworld Festival. As of Monday afternoon, at least 14 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and other entities associated with the festival. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a stampede to occur during Scott’s headlining set on Friday night. He said he wasn’t aware of the severity of the situation until he finished performing. Many videos from the crowd are emerging showing what was happening and fans begging security for help and to stop the show.

MORE HERE

TAGS
astroworld funerals lawsuits tragedy Travis Scott Victims
POPULAR POSTS
'Dads On Duty' Gaining Momentum To Go National After Viral Story
The Judges Didn't Know What To Do With The Beach Ball's Performance On "The Masked Singer"
Missed Connections: Crying Guy At Circle K and Cell Phone Case Kiosk Hottie
"Dancing Dad" Spreads Positivity To Celebrate Son Beating Cancer
This Principal Shocks Her Students With Her Moves At The Homecoming Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On