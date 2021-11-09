Travis Scott To Pay Funeral Expenses For Those Lost And Offering Refunds To His Concert

Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral expenses for the eight people killed at his Astroworld Festival last Friday. He has also partnered with BetterHelp to provide one month of free therapy to those impacted by the tragedy. The deceased included two children, aged 14 and 16, respectively. Among the other victims were a 20 year old, two 21 year olds, two 23 year olds, and a 27 year old.
Scott also announced that he’ll offer refunds to all attendees of the tragic concert. Scott is facing an onslaught of lawsuits from attendees of the Astroworld Festival. As of Monday afternoon, at least 14 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and other entities associated with the festival. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a stampede to occur during Scott’s headlining set on Friday night. He said he wasn’t aware of the severity of the situation until he finished performing. Many videos from the crowd are emerging showing what was happening and fans begging security for help and to stop the show.
