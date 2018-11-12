Travis Scott Talks All Things Stormi on “Ellen”

Travis Scott has had a big year from his top charting album to becoming a dad!

Travis discussed the birth of his daughter Stormi. He said that when Kylie Jenner gave birth, he was alright with cutting the umbilical cord but the passing of the placenta was something he wasn’t looking forward to.

Scott said, “It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s walking me through this whole process. There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my God. So I was fearful of that.”

He continued, “Going into it, I was nervous and scared. You know, we were both young. When you first had a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. It’s this whole warp that takes over your body. I never thought I could just love something so hard.”

Stormi is now 9-months-old. Scott told Ellen, “Stormi is just so animated. She’s running around the house right now on this new walker. She’s turning it into a full-blown runner.” Also if you haven’t seen her lately, she is an absolute doll!