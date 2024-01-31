99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis Scott Surprises Janitor With $5000 During His Miami Concert

January 31, 2024 8:27AM EST
Travis Scott has been trying to spread the love on his Circus Maximus tour. On Sunday at his Miami show he noticed a janitor cleaning up and stopped the show to tell him to take a break! “Today, you’re gonna be off,” Scott said. “Somebody get my guy $5,000. I want you to just take off the day. I just seen you come out the back, I don’t know who the f*** told you to go get a mop. Only way he clocking in is only if he can rage.”

The tour is winding down and stops by the KFC Yum! Center on February 5th.

