Travis Scott Makes Good On Promise To Give Fan Who Beat Cancer A Travis Toy

Nov 11, 2020 @ 8:06am

Even though he recently deleting his Instagram account, Travis Scott is still keeping up with his fans on Twitter. Back in September, when a fan who was fighting cancer tweeted that he was celebrating his birthday in the hospital by eating the rapper’s McDonald’s meal, Travis saw it and made a promise.

 

 

Jonah DeToro, a 20-year-old fan of Scott’s music, was in the hospital fighting a brain tumor for the second time this year. Travis called DeToro his “hero.” “If I can make ur day better makes me happy,” Scott wrote. “Imma try to get something up there to u kiddo.” And he did!

 

