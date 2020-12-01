Travis Scott Made $20 Million Working With McDonald’s
Turned out to be a good move for Travis Scott when he teamed up with McDonald’s for his own meal and merch. Not only did individual stores across the country actually run out of ingredients for Quarter Pounders, prompting them to change the ordering process, but the sales also helped lift them out of a pandemic induced slump.
But he also had deals with Nike, and Sony PlayStation. According to Forbes, McDonald’s paid Travis at least $5 million for the initial endorsement deal, while he reportedly grossed $15 million from the merch sales. Travis’s partnership with Nike is estimated to bring him around $10 million a year.
