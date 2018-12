Travis Scott will be joining Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta on February 3rd.

Sources say Maroon 5 is also in talks with several other artists about possibly joining the show. That said, Jay-Z is apparently trying to talk Travis out of doing the show because of the way he says the NFL has treated Colin Kaepernick.

BTW…he says he and Kylie Jenner “will get married soon.”

