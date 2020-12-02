Travis Scott Is Releasing His Own Hard Seltzer
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Is there anything Travis Scott can’t do at this point from being a famous rapper, father to Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, partner of McDonald’s, and now releasing his own seltzer “Cacti”!
He apparently has been teasing it for months now. Want to try it?