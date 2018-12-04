Travis Scott is applying to Harvard. *mic drop* (literally) We wish him…well?

Travis Scott went to Twitter and made an announcement that he is applying to Harvard. In 2017, Travis did mention that he was going to take a break from music after his third album and go to architecture school here. His album ‘Astroworld’, is at the top of the US charts, he has now confirmed that he is ready to apply:

Im applying to Harvard

In a couple days. And I really am excited. ! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 3, 2018

SOMEBODY PINCH ME !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 3, 2018

Picturing Travis Scott as an architect is pretty hard, not gonna lie. I can only picture him singing “Anecdote” while on the job and jumping up and down in a classroom at Harvard. YIKES. Also Travis, we think you’re doing pretty well for yourself. Do you need to go to college? We want more music please!