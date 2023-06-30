Travis Scott Avoids Criminal Charges For Astroworld Tragedy

Source: YouTube

A grand jury decided Travis Scott won’t face criminal charges over the deadly 2021 crowd crush that killed 10 and injured thousands at his Astroworld music festival. Prosecutors presented evidence in a Harris County, Texas court trying to prove there was probable cause to support criminally charging Scott. Things started to escalate as Scott took the stage at NRG Park in Houston on November 5th of 2021, and though he and festival organizers both appeared to acknowledge that something seemed wrong, Scott didn’t stopthe show. He finished his set and even brought Drake onstage as a surprise guest.

In total, 10 people died from from “compression asphyxia,” which happens when oxygen is cut off from the lungs due to external pressure. There have been hundreds of lawsuits filed in the last two years, including one seeking $750 million aimed at both the artists involved and Live Nation.