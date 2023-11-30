99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis Kelce’s Nickname For Taylor And Their Holiday Plans

November 30, 2023 7:31AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

While talking about getting a like on his latest achievement, he dropped a “thanks Tay”!  She liked a tweet about Travis Kelce being the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards and being the first in Chiefs franchise history to do it.

Tay has her own achievement to tout as well being named Spotify’s Global Top Artist of the Year with 26.1 billion streams around the world this year. As for their holiday plans, they plan to make the most of her break from her Eras Tour.

An insider says, “They’re very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can’t even hide it, and don’t want to.”

More about:
achievements
holiday plans
nickname
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce

POPULAR POSTS

1

Couple Who Met At A Blind Date Photoshoot Get Married
2

Jack Harlow Got Personal About Relationships
3

Things You Might Hear At Thanksgiving Dinner...Or In The Bedroom
4

Hot Turkey Tips This Thanksgiving
5

Target Testing Out New Policy At Self Checkout

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE