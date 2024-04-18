99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis Kelce Talks About Watching Coachella With Fans In The Pit

April 18, 2024 9:41AM EDT
You would think when your girlfriend is Taylor Swift, you could enjoy Coachella from backstage or another VIP area. And that’s exactly what Jason Kelce asked on his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Travis Kelce. So why did he and Tay watch with the crowd in the pit?  Because he loves watching live music like a fan and see it from the crowd!

They had a blast and did get a special vantage point when Taylor’s collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff’s band took the stage. Awww Tay and Trav…just like us!

