Travis Kelce Spills The Taylor Tea Including When He Fell For Her

Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce talks about the moment he started ‘to fall’ for Taylor Swift on the ‘Bussin’ With the Boys’ podcast. He was impressed with how down to Earth she was wanting to be around his family and friends during the first Chiefs game she attended against the Bears.

He also reveals his favorite Taylor tracks (#1 is “Blank Space”)! Speaking of his famous lady, some Swifties thought she might be a time traveler thanks to this 1981 commercial!