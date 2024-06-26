99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis Kelce Spills The Taylor Tea Including When He Fell For Her

June 26, 2024 8:32AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce talks about the moment he started ‘to fall’ for Taylor Swift on the ‘Bussin’ With the Boys’ podcast.  He was impressed with how down to Earth she was wanting to be around his family and friends during the first Chiefs game she attended against the Bears.

He also reveals his favorite Taylor tracks (#1 is “Blank Space”)! Speaking of his famous lady, some Swifties thought she might be a time traveler thanks to this 1981 commercial!

More about:
Bussin' with the Boys
fell for her
Podcast
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce

POPULAR POSTS

1

Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial
2

Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool
3

Will Ferrell's Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics
4

Kids Find Partial "Teen-Rex" Remains
5

"Jurassic World 4" Features All New Cast Launching A New Era

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE