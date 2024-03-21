Travis Kelce Reveals His Reality Show Guilty Pleasure

Source: YouTube

On the latest episode of his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, “New Heights”, Travis Kelce tried to convince Jason to watch “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

Jason wasn’t having it. Travis said it was “the worst trash ever but it’s so good”! He also poked fun at his own past in reality TV with his 2016 dating show “Catching Kelce”, where he dated a girl from each of the 50 states trying to find love! Now he’s got that covered with Taylor Swift.

What reality show is your guilty pleasure?