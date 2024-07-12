Travis Kelce Dedicates Karaoke Contest Win To Taylor Swift

Source: YouTube

It looks like Taylor and Travis both share and affinity for 80s vibes. Taylor may have channeled the decade in her 1989 album, but Travis took on a Whitesnake cover of “Here I Go Again” in a karaoke contest at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The 1982 jam score him the W. When he won the contest, he feigned sobs and grabbed the mic saying “Taylor, this is for you. I love you, guys.”