99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis Kelce Dedicates Karaoke Contest Win To Taylor Swift

July 12, 2024 2:36PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It looks like Taylor and Travis both share and affinity for 80s vibes. Taylor may have channeled the decade in her 1989 album, but Travis took on a Whitesnake cover of “Here I Go Again” in a karaoke contest at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

The 1982 jam score him the W. When he won the contest, he feigned sobs and grabbed the mic saying “Taylor, this is for you. I love you, guys.”

More about:
celebrity couple
celebrity news
Karaoke
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce
whitesnake

POPULAR POSTS

1

This 12-Year-Old From Long Island Is Going To College
2

NBA Player Louisville Native D'Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park
3

Celebrating "Em-Merica" 4th of July Weekend
4

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Helping West End Soccer Through Jack Harlow
5

MrBeast Builds 100 Houses To Give Away

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE