Travis Kelce Appears Emotional During Surprise Eras Tour Song

July 9, 2024 8:29AM EDT
At the Amsterdam Eras Tour show watching girlfriend Taylor Swift perform a surprise song during the show, Travis Kelce appears to wipe away tears. It was a medley of songs seemingly dedicated to their love story, including ‘Mary’s Song,’ ‘So High School’ and ‘Everything Has Changed.’

He has been a fixture at much of her tour cheering her on from the VIP area, and even getting on stage for a skit! He revealed to his brother on their podcast, “New Heights”, that was his idea!

 

