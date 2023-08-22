99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis Barker Surprises 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer For Jam Session

August 22, 2023 6:31AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

9-year-old Grayson Roberts got quite a surprise at his lemonade stand at The Dream Factory social space in L.A.

Grayson is a blind drummer and video of him at his lemonade stand with no customers went viral thanks to influencer Charlie Rocket sharing it. Rocket set up the stand at the Dream Factory.

When Barker heard about it with only a day’s notice and a work obligation, he made it a point to stop by! He even gifted Grayson with some new drum sticks and they jammed together!

 

More about:
blind drummer
lemonade stand
Surprise
The Dream Factory
travis barker

POPULAR POSTS

1

Depp vs. Heard - The New Netflix Documentary
2

Mail Carrier Saves A Woman's Life On Her Route
3

Channing Tatum Goes All In At Taylor Swift Concert With His Daughter
4

"The Blind Side" Family Responds To Lawsuit With Allegations Of Their Own
5

'Jurassic Park' Coming Back To Theaters In Real 3D For 30th Anniversary

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE