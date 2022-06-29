Travis Barker Rushed To The Hospital With Medical Emergency

Well Travis Barker and new wife Kourtney Kardashian are putting the “in sickness and in health” part of their vows to work! Barker was rushed to the hospital yesterday with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side for some sort of health issue. He was seen lying on a stretcher outside of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with Kourtney behind him.
Minutes after the news made headlines, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted on her Instagram Story, “Please send your prayers.” The medical staff at West Hills apparently felt he needed additional care, so he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai. At 10:45 a.m. local time – seemingly amid his medical emergency – Barker tweeted, “God save me.” Since that is the name of his song with Machine Gun Kelly, the timing of the tweet is eerie, and left fans concerned.
